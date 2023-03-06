Beasley Detroit Raises $68K

Beasley Media Group’s Detroit Praise Network raised $68,727 during the 2023 Urban Radio Cares Radiothon. The funds raised by 98.3 FM/99.9 FM / 105.9 HD2 benefited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I am always amazed by the generosity of our Detroit listeners,” said Randi Myles, Praise Network Midday Host. “They hear the message, they see the vision and they respond with love. I am also thankful to our amazing team here at Beasley Detroit, who have wrapped their arms around my passion and have made it theirs too.”

The daylong event took place from 6am-11pm on March 2, 2023, at the Praise Network Studio in the Motor City.