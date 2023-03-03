Texas Guitar Jams Fundraising Coffers

Cumulus Media radio stations KSCS-FM and KPLX-FM in Dallas/Fort Worth raised $201,675 for Cook Children’s Health Care System. New Country 96.3 and 99.5 The Wolf hosted the Second Annual Texas Independence Jam Guitar Pull benefit concert at the historic Billy Bob’s Texas.

Concert highlights included Lainey Wilson and Hardy’s crowd-pleasing performance of their hit single, “Wait in the Truck”. During the third and final set, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Young and Clay Walker honored legendary Country artist Randy Travis by bringing him on stage and covering his hit single “Forever and Ever, Amen,” to finish off the show.

“What an amazing night at Billy Bob’s, capped off by our artists serenading the legendary Randy Travis with his song ‘Forever and Ever, Amen.’ It’s something everyone in the club will never forget. Just another way Texas Independence Jam is becoming one of the most sought-after tickets to start the year,” said Mike Preston, PD.

Hundreds of tickets went on sale January 6th, and sold out within the hour, with all proceeds from the ticket sales going directly to Cook Children’s. After the on-sale, the only way to win tickets was contesting on either station.