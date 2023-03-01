Record Radiothon For Missouri Kids

Zimmer Communications Stations in Columbia and Jefferson City MO raised a record $260,013 during the 17th Annual Miracles for Kids Radiothon. The Radiothon benefits the Children’s Miracles Network at MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital.

The event was held live on 5 of Zimmer’s stations across Columbia and Jefferson City including Clear 99 (KCLR-FM), Y107 (KTXY-FM), 94.3 KAT Country (KATI-FM), 939 the Eagle (KSSZ-FM) and KWOS-AM.

“It’s just incredible seeing the community come together in such a big way year after year. Breaking the 2018 record… I’m honestly just speechless,” said Chris Carson, Communications’ Operations Manager.

Over the 17-year Radiothon run a total of about $3.75 Million has been raised.