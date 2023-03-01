We Want Your Blast From The Past

Thanks to Chas Henry for this 1978 BLAST when he was “Charlie O’Henry” on then-Top 40 powerhouse 69 KKUA in Honolulu.

Chas tells Radio Ink he moonlit there, doing weekends and fill-in while stationed in Hawaii as a Marine. During his tenure there, he worked for PDs Ron Jacobs and Michael W. Perry — and alongside an airstaff that included Lee “Baby” Simms and Asia superjock Kamasami Kong.

Later, Chas got into news. “My sister calls this the portion of my life when “you weren’t fun anymore. I worked in Washington at WTOP and Westwood One News, as well as hosting “Eye on Veterans” on CBS News Radio.

Reachout to Chas Henry by email at [email protected]

Send your Radio station Blast From the Past to [email protected]