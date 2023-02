Upside has jumped from number two to number one on the latest Media Monitors list. The Cash-Back App knocked insurance giant Progressive out of the top slot.

Upside logged 60,721 increasing their buy by more than 17,000 spots over the previous week. Progressive, only added about 900 ads over last week, but 52,222 spots weren’t enough to hold on to number one.

Rounding out the top five: Babbel 42,988, ZipRecruiter 37,788 and Indeed at 33,225.