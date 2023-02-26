iHeart San Francisco Host is Missing

KYLD-FM San Francisco morning man Jeffrey Vandergrift was reported missing Friday. The San Francisco Police Department reported that Vandergrift was last seen about 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at his San Francisco home The 54 year old is considered “at risk” by authorities.

The station posted a statement on Instagram: “We are deeply concerned, as we know you are, that our own JV has been reported missing by the SFPD. We’re working closely with them and his wife, Natasha, who is also a dear friend and member of the WiLD 94.9 family. We are sending love, thoughts, and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it.”

SFPD is advising anyone who locates Vandergrift to call 911 and report his location along with a physical description of him.