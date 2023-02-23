Two LA Sports Shows At BSM

The 2023 Barrett Sports Media Summit will bring the hosts of two Los Angeles Sports shows to the stage. ESPN LA 710’s Mason & Ireland, and AM 570 LA Sports’ Petros & Money will share the stage with moderator Evan Cohen, VP of Content for Good Karma Brands, and host of SiriusXM Morning Men.

According to Jason Barrett the hosts, “will come together to offer their insights on the keys to sustainability, relating to younger demos, content selection, measuring impact, becoming valuable beyond the airwaves, and much more.”

The 2023 BSM Summit takes place on March 21-22, 2023, inside The Founders Club at the Galen Center at the University of Southern California.

More information can be found Here.