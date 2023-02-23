TMZ Launches New Podcast Network

The network will feature a lineup of weekly and daily shows, a mix of original content and daily show casts, offering listeners a new way to stay up-to-date on all the latest celebrity news, breaking stories and pop culture.

The TMZ Audio Network will launch with 4 podcasts with plans to unveil more projects throughout 2023. It will feature a mix of established and new original content. Additionally, the network will give fans an even more-in depth view into the TMZ ecosystem. From Entertainment News to True Crime, the lineup will include: The TMZ Podcast, Last Days, Spilling Royal Tea and TMZ Sports.

Last Days LAST DAYS explores the tragic ends of some of the biggest icons in entertainment, sports, politics, and pop-culture, with an in-depth look at the figures who were larger than life, but even bigger in death. Derek Kaufman and Jason Beckerman debunk the myths, unpack the tragedies, and tell the real stories behind the last days of the world’s most fascinating people.

Spilling Royal Tea. As King Charles’s coronation approaches, TMZ will keep fans caught up on all the Royal drama. From the invitees to the snubs (we’re looking at you, Meghan), and from the heirs apparent to the black sheep, Royal insider Sean Mandell delivers all the scoop and explores what makes this event unique from past coronations. There will be no shortage of tea!

TMZ SPORTS is a daily live-chat program hosted by Michael Babcock and Mojo Muhtadi covering the biggest stories at the cross section of sports and p