Broadcast Associations Rally LRFA Support

Broadcaster associations representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia have unanimously approved a resolution in support of the Local Radio Freedom Act. The resolution urges members of Congress to cosponsor the LRFA, which affirms policymakers’ support for their hometown radio stations on this issue.

The state associations adopted the resolution in preparation for the National Association of Broadcasters’ annual State Leadership Conference on February 27-March 1, which will bring more than 550 broadcasters from across the country to Washington, D.C. to advocate on broadcast industry issues.

The Local Radio Freedom Act opposes “any new performance fee, tax, royalty or other charge relating to the public performance of sound recordings” on local broadcast radio stations.