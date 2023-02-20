Revolution, Beasley Extend Contract

Major League Soccer team the New England Revolution, and Beasley Media Group, have extended their partnership to make 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), the flagship home of the Revolution for several more years.

The Revolution’s English-language radio partner since 2010, 98.5 The Sports Hub will broadcast all 34 of New England’s regular season matches in 2023, as well as the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Longtime Revolution play-by-play voice Brad Feldman returns to the call alongside former Revolution and U.S. Men’s National Team forward Charlie Davies, as the tandem begins their fourth season in the booth together. Fans can listen to Feldman and Davies call all the action this season including pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage for each contest.

New in 2023, 98.5 The Sports Hub will introduce “The Soccer Show”, a weekly one-hour program to air on Saturday mornings from 6:00 – 7:00 a.m. ET. The new weekly program will break down the latest global soccer news and preview the weekend’s upcoming action across Major League Soccer, top European leagues, the U.S. Men’s National Team and international game, and more. With exclusive Revolution guests and perspective from top experts, The Soccer Show will also be available in full on the station’s digital platforms after its over-the-air debut.

“The Revolution are excited to partner with 98.5 The Sports Hub in delivering more extensive and engaging soccer coverage to Boston fans than ever before, in addition to the quality matchday programming they love,” Revolution President Brian Bilello said. “We are particularly elated to see Brad Feldman return to the booth as our dedicated play-by-play voice, a post he has excelled in for more than 20 seasons, alongside a club legend in Charlie Davies.”

“We are honored to continue to partner with the Revolution as soccer continues to grow in popularity in New England and to bring our local call of the matches to the 98.5 Sports Hub and Revolution fans,” said Mary Menna, Vice President and Market Manager of Beasley Media Boston.

DJ Bean, who has spent more than a decade covering Boston sports, most recently with NBC Sports Boston, has officially joined the New England Revolution’s content team and will serve as host of “The Soccer Show” on 98.5 The Sports Hub. In addition to hosting the radio program, Bean will also regularly assist with Revolution content that will be available on MLS Season Pass and across the Revolution’s digital and social media channels.