SummitMedia Names New Greenville MP

Kathy Lee Jones is the new Market President for SummitMedia’s Greenville, SC operation. Jones joined the company in 2008 as an Account Executive and was later promoted to General Sales Manager.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to lead SummitMedia Greenville, to continue to serve our listeners, as well as make certain our clients thrive and grow their businesses,” said Jones. “I love our team and together we will take SummitMedia Greenville to the next level of success.”

“We are very pleased for Kathy Lee to lead our outstanding Greenville team,” said Carl Parmer, CEO. “Given her dedication and love for Greenville, we are confident we can continue to engage and entertain our audience and help our clients meet and exceed their goals.”