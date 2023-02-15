BSM Honors Jay Glazer

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer will be honored with the Champions Award at the upcoming Barrett Sports Media Summit. The event will be on the University of Southern California campus March 21.

“We are honored to recognize FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer as this year’s Champions Award winner,” said Jason Barrett. “Jay has shared his own mental health struggles to increase conversation and awareness of a very real, and serious issue affecting millions of people.”

“I’m using my pain to help others through theirs,” Glazer explained. “We all say “mental health” these days but who gives it words, what it’s like to suffer from depression and anxiety? I’m trying to give it words so people can lean into their “teammates” — husbands, wives, friends, kids, parents, co-workers — so we can all not have to go at it alone and walk this walk together.”

More information on the BSM Summit can be found Here.