Saga Hauls in $427K

Saga’s Jonesboro Radio Group teamed with Gray Television’s KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas Friday, February 10 for the 25th Have A Heart Wishathon for the Make A Wish Foundation and raised $427,142.

“It was a magical day and night in Jonesboro,” said Saga Jonesboro President/General Manager Trey Stafford. “You can’t believe the pride I have for our radio team and the hundreds of volunteers that make this event possible.”

“We are thrilled to join our radio partner to serve our communities,” said Gray Jonesboro Vice President/General Manager Hatton Weeks. “Together we are a force of positivity in this market. It’s a very special and unique partnership.”

In the 25 years of the Wishathon in Jonesboro almost nine million dollars has been raised to grant wishes of children with life threatening medical conditions throughout the Mid-South.

Saga Communications operates six radio stations in the Jonesboro market including KDXY (104.9 The Fox, Country); KEGI (100.5 The Eagle, Classic Rock), KJBX (Mix 106.3, Hot AC), KDXY-F2 (Hot 107.5, Rhythmic), KDXY-F3 (EZ 92.7, 80s and 90s), and KJBX-F2 (98.,5 The Outlaw, Classic Country). Gray Television operates KAIT-TV in Jonesboro, the ABC, NBC and CW Network affiliate.