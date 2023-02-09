Battle Over Sports Betting Ads

New York Congressman Paul Tonko has introduced the Betting On Our Future Act that would ban all online and electronic advertising of sports gambling. The NY State Broadcasters Association opposes the legislation.

NYSBA believes a ban on sports wagering advertising prevents all responsible adults from receiving information about a legal product in New York, raising significant constitutional issues. The Association believes there are more effective options available to address issues concerning problem gambling and protecting children.

“We oppose legislation that bans both mobile sports and casino sportsbook advertising in the United States. Advertising is essential to educate consumers in this highly competitive market,” said David Donovan, President of the New York State Broadcasters Association. “The tax revenue generated by sports betting has helped to finance essential government services for citizens throughout New York State. It has stimulated local economies in areas lacking job opportunities. Advertising revenue from these ads helps broadcast stations meet the needs of their communities by financing local news and public affairs programs.”

According to Congressman Tonko, “The excessive, uncensored promotion of these sites needs to be put in check. My legislation puts a halt to this dangerous practice and sends a powerful message to the online sports betting advertisers. Congress must take the necessary steps to reel in an industry with the power to inflict real, widespread harm on the American people.”

The legislation is modeled after the Federal Cigarette Labeling and Advertising Act, which banned tobacco advertisements. The Betting On Our Future Act focuses on what the congressman believes are harmful and pervasive online sports betting advertisements by prohibiting advertising of sportsbooks on any medium of electronic communication subject to the jurisdiction of the Federal Communications Commission.

The full text of the legislation can be viewed Here.