Who Are The Best Leaders In Radio?

These people are the radio industry’s best. They know how to motivate their teams to success. They are winning at sales, programming, and management. They are relentless in what they do, and they do not fail. They are the people who take the time to mentor others and make a lasting impact on careers. They give time back to the radio industry to help it grow. They may not be promoting themselves, or be among the powerful executives we always write about, but they are making the radio industry run like a well-oiled machine.

Before you make your 2023 nomination, please keep a few things in mind:

The person you nominate must be active in radio today and have at least five years’ experience in the industry. Nominations can come from any department of your radio station or cluster. Executives who have appeared on Radio Ink‘s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio list within the last five years cannot be nominated for this list. You may nominate only one person between now and the deadline. The deadline is Friday, February 11 at 5 p.m.

Make your nomination HERE.