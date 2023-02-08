Spanish Christian Radio In South Florida

Hope Media Group has expanded its Spanish Christian Radio presence to South Florida. Vida Unida/WLFE-90.9FM, has debuted a new morning-drive program Myrka en la Mañana hosted by Myrka Dellanos.

“We are excited to increase the reach of Vida Unida and deliver Spanish language programming in South Florida that celebrates Christian values, the Hispanic culture, family, and inspires people to grow in their relationship with Jesus,” said Joe Paulo, President/CEO of Hope Media Group. “With the addition of WLFE-FM/90.9FM, we are connecting with even more listeners, bringing hope, and making a positive impact in the lives of this diverse community.”

Since 2022, HMG’s merger with Way Media has allowed Vida Unida’s flagship 91.7FM KHVU/Houston station to have a presence in several cities across the country.

Dellanos, also hosts Telemundo Network’s afternoon talk show, La Mesa Caliente.