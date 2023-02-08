Infinite Dial Registration

Registration for the upcoming “The Infinite Dial” survey reveal is open. The live online presentation is set for March 2nd.

“The Infinite Dial seems to be aptly-named now more than ever, and we are eager to share these findings,” said Megan Lazovick, Edison Research VP. “The annual checkup on digital audio behaviors and ownership helps us understand the growth of the digital audio space and imagine future trajectories.”

The survey provides important benchmark measures about usage and behavior around streaming audio, podcasting, radio, smart audio and social media. The survey has been tracking digital media consumer behavior annually since 1998.

The 2023 Infinite Dial will be presented by Edison Research Vice President Megan Lazovick, with Wondery’s General Manager Jeanine Wright. You can register Here.