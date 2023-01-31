Radio Sales Compensation Study to be Released

Media Staffing Networks says it is conducting its 2023 Radio & TV Sales Compensation Study, and will release the findings of its survey during the NAB Show in April.

The study is intended to help radio and television station owners develop compensation packages to lure and retain top sales talent.

The survey started Tuesday and runs through February 10, is confidential and takes less than five minutes to complete.

“Older compensation models were disappearing even before the pandemic. Now, they are nearly gone,” Patricia Kincaid, the vice president and general manager of Media Staffing Network, said in a statement. “Radio and television owners and managers need to know the new reality if they are to be successful over the next few years. A large sampling of participants will yield the best results.”

To learn more about Media Staffing Networks’ compensation surveys, go HERE. The findings of the survey will be revealed at NAB Show on April 16 in Las Vegas, and then made available to download via the Media Staffing Networks website.