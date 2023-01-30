Radio Ink Online Editor Job Description

Daily Headlines

– On a daily basis, gather news stories and features about the radio industry for a 16-story morning newsletter.

– Possess an understanding of WordPress to enter stories onto the Radio Ink website and Active Campaign to convert those stories to the daily newsletter.

– Duties include consistently calling and e-mailing around the industry on a daily basis to keep a pulse on what’s happening with: industry trends, station sales, promotions and new hires, management job changes. The emphasis of what is written and covered should always be viewed through the eyes of a manager, sales manager or account executive.

– Write features interviews with Radio CEO’s, Market Managers, D.O.S’s, Sales Managers and Account Executives in radio, what they are dealing with, and when appropriate, get their input/comments on issues of the day and/or breaking news stories that are relevant to their stations/position.

– Maintain and grow our list of contacts that tip us off to news around the country with the goal of becoming their #1 trusted go-to when stories break.

– Keep the Radio Ink brand in the forefront of everyone’s thinking.

– Collect, edit and load up the columns from the 6-8 industry bloggers that we run in the headlines every Monday. Always be looking for new writers to keep these fresh.

– Rewrite press releases sent in from stations around the country.

– Be prepared to send out breaking news (by e-mail) as quickly as it breaks.

– Maintain Radio Ink website and social media sites.

To apply send your resume and other pertinent details to [email protected]. No phone calls. EOE