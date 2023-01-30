GOT A NOSE FOR NEWS? RADIO INK WANTS TO TALK TO YOU!

Do you love the radio industry? Is radio in your blood? Do you eat, sleep and dream radio? Radio Ink is expanding and seeks a highly motivated, energetic, writer who can pen compelling headlines, dig for the stories behind the stories, possesses an outgoing personality, and are ready to jump feet first into a fast-moving environment. We’re looking for the perfect person to take over our online, daily news headlines operation. You’ll create original feature stories that will provide the industry information to help them succeed in sales and management. You’ll work with our weekly columnists and produce a daily radio industry newsletter that lands in everyone’s e-mail first every morning and stays fresh in their social media threads. Creative juices and ideas will find a welcoming home at Radio Ink. And you’ll do it from the comfort of your own home office – wherever that may be – with occasional travel to report from conventions and conferences. You can find more of the nitty gritty details HERE. Contact Radio Ink at [email protected]. Include resume and other pertinent details. No phone calls. EOE

