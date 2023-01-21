Global Music Rights Settles Copyright Lawsuits

Global Music Rights has settled a pair of copyright infringement lawsuits against Red Wolf Broadcasting Corporation, One Putt Broadcasting.

The One Putt Broadcasting lawsuit also included JSA Broadcasting and John Ostlund. Both lawsuits resulted in long-term licensing agreements with Global Music Rights, the company said in a statement.

“We are dedicated to protecting the rights of GMR songwriters and composers, and ensuring entities publicly performing their works are appropriately licensed,” Emio Zizza, the general counsel for Global Music Rights, said in a statement.