NAB Show to Include Three Floor Tours

NAB Show is partnering with StoryTech to launch several unique tour experiences for attendees of the Las Vegas event in April.

The floor tours center around content management solutions, including data management, virtual production innovation and the evolution of video. Group and individual tours will be offered from Sunday, April 16 through Tuesday, April 18 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The NAB Show released the following details about the events:

The Data, Data, Data tour explores data and meta data management throughout the content production and distribution pipeline, with a focus on AI and machine learning solutions as well as data analytics.

tour explores data and meta data management throughout the content production and distribution pipeline, with a focus on AI and machine learning solutions as well as data analytics. The New Production Modalities tour uncovers Web3 technologies, virtual production solutions and immersive content creation tools.

tour uncovers Web3 technologies, virtual production solutions and immersive content creation tools. The Evolution of Video tour assesses the current state of video, from live-streaming and social video to building FAST channels and category specific content that leverages personalization technologies.

“StoryTech is offering comprehensive NAB Show tour experiences that stimulate networking, business growth and learning,” Lori H. Schwartz, the CEO of StoryTech, said on Wednesday. “We look forward to showcasing the companies and products that are advancing the art of storytelling through technology and innovation.”

For more information about the floor tours, go HERE.