Morning Show Host

Job Details:: If potentially being neighbors with Patrick Mahomes or broadcasting in two states at once sounds fun PLEASE read on… Our #1 ranked morning show is looking for a host! Like Mahomes, candidates would have a personality that just naturally owns the stage and consistently finds creative ways to leverage and innovate through social, video, and podcasting. While being a prep-master is crucial, the ability to pivot and be in the moment with sound judgment is paramount. This is an up-tempo, music intensive, local show that’s eager to engage & include the audience through live calls and texting. So if you’re good at making people laugh and enjoy life while being emotionally vulnerable when needed… you’ll thrive in this unique and special city we call home here in K.C.

Who We Are:

CUMULUS MEDIA | KANSAS CITY has seven stations in Kansas City, including: Classic Rock 101 The Fox KCFX-FM, Classic Hits 94.9 KCMO-FM, Talk Radio KCMO-AM 710/102.5, Rock Alternative 105.1 The X KCJK-FM, CHR 95.7 The Vibe KCHZ, R&B/Hip Hop 107.3 KMJK-FM & 102.5 JACK FM. Combined these seven stations reach more than half of the Kansas City metro population each week.

Key Responsibilities:

• Station ambassador: Go-to personality on and off the air

• Social content creator: engaging posts,video and podcast

• Collaborator: with on-air cast, programming, sales and clients

• Maintain and grow the station’s ratings and revenue.

• Maximize phone caller exposure and use guests to entertain and engage regular people.

• Best-in-class service for existing advertisers and engage with sales to grow revenue and create solutions for clients

Qualifications:

• Minimum 7 years’ experience hosting a full-time show with a history of ratings success.

• Socially informed and perceptive, imaginative and creative, resourceful, up-to-date and intuitively tuned into current trends locally and nationally

• Works well in a team environment; collaborative

• Strong production skills

• Proficient with Op-X (or with other radio automation systems), VOX Pro (or similar DAWs).

• Proficient in Microsoft Office

• Experience with social media platforms and have a strategy for making them effective

• Demo/aircheck of on-air work, social media handles and commercial samples must be included with your online profile/application

Apply at the following link:

https://cumulusmedia.jobs.net/ jobs?keywords=morning+host& location=Kansas+City