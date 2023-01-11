Our Executive of The Year Issue is Out

Bill Reeves, the CEO of Educational Media Foundation, is on the cover of the January issue of Radio Ink magazine which is now making its way to your station courtesy of the United States Postal Service. To receive you own copy of Radio Ink and read why Reeves was chosen Executive of The Year, CLICK HERE.

Capitol CMG Co-President Brad O’Donnell told Radio Ink this is a well deserved honor for his friend. “Bill is passionate about radio and how it impacts listeners and a great partner to us and everyone in our industry. He’s done an amazing job leading KLOVE through a time of transition and made them better and stronger, doing it all with class and integrity. All of us at Capitol CMG are proud to know him and cheering him on.”

Educational Media Foundation now has over 1,100 stations and signals operating its two popular Christian formats across the country. Bill Reeves has been the CEO of the company since July of 2019. When Reeves took over the company EMF announced plans to move their headquarters from California to Nashville. Reeves and his team were thrown a major curveball when a worldwide pandemic got in the way. Reeves received high marks for maneuvering the company through those tough COVID years. Bill Reeves is admired by executives inside his company and throughout the radio and music industries. He is leading one of the very few companies that added to the number of stations in its portfolio over the last year and as you’ll read about in our interview there are no plans to stop that growth.

