Jeremy Robinson to Wake Up North Central Texas

LKCM Radio says Jeremy Robinson’s morning show has been added to its classic hits station KTWF (95.5 FM, K-HITS) in Wichita Falls.

The show originates with JPR Multimedia, which offers customizable shows for any daypart, with programs carried on over 60 adult contemporary, Hot AC, country, classic country and contemporary hits stations across the country.

“Jeremy has impressed me for a long time with his ability to sound local and interact with listeners and other members of the Morning Show,” Mark Phillips, the program director at KWTF, said in a statement.

“LKCM radio is very protective of their listeners, communities they serve and relationships in business,” Robinson said in a statement on Monday. “For the past six years, we have shared an incredible business relationship, and I’m proud of the work we do together. I want to thank Gerry Schlegel for his commitment to our partnership, and programming pro Mark Phillips for allowing me to be a part of his air staff.”