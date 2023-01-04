The position of General Manager is responsible for the overall success of the stations, with full local control and accountability for all departments. The General Manager will be responsible for providing leadership with integrity, a cohesive vision and driving innovation and creativity.

About Us

Hubbard Radio is a full-service media company with 16 radio stations and cutting-edge digital solutions in four of northern Minnesota’s most beautiful and active resort communities: Alexandria, Bemidji, Brainerd and Wadena. At Hubbard, we’re looking for the best people in local media to help build dominant brands that connect consumers and advertisers to build better businesses and communities. We succeed by always doing the right thing with focus, urgency, and passion.

Learn more about the position and apply here:

https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home?d=ExternalCareerSite&_icx=v02umPV2IfoiCKYJ_zYy8vfMVR2zWaDVxn76sB7_caSUqqJihGkYFgv9shFHdZjUlly&c=2175307&_dissimuloSSO=m6xxsnApIYQ:2iV9DP63TuaQf4mUqr2WdmSo2VM#/