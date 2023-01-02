New Orleans Host John Osterlind Dies at 55

John Osterlind, a New Orleans host for Audacy’s WKBU (95.7 FM), died just before the start of the new year.

Osterlind was 55 at the time of his death, which was attributed to natural causes, according to a station official.

According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV (Channel 4), Osterlind was found unresponsive in his apartment by a property manager during the New Year’s holiday weekend. An autopsy is expected to be performed at a later date to determine the precise cause of death.

Osterlind’s career started in Providence where he worked for WWRX (103.7 FM) before moving to Hartford in the late 1980s. He joined New Orleans’ WRNO (99.5 FM) in the early 2000s before eventually moving to Audacy’s WKBU, where he served as a morning drive host.

“He was an integral part of Bayou 95.7 and will always be a part of the Audacy New Orleans family,” a spokesperson for the station wrote in a social media post.