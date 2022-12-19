Account Executive

DREAM GIG IN BIG 12 MARKET STILLWATER OK DIRECTOR OF SALES

So imagine this. A dream gig in a major college town. Great pay and benefits. Five great billings and rating winning stations. You will be encourage to get out in the community, attend sporting events, and get this: you know that administrative BS that managers hate to take care of? Well you won’t have to because we will do that for you. So you get to focus on what you love: DEVELOP PEOPLE REVENUE. Interested? STRONG ACCOUNT EXECS APPLY! Resume to [email protected] All responses treated with total confidentiality. E.O.E.

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More