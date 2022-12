Los Angeles news-talk station KFI (640 AM) grabbed another honor from Barrett News Media on Thursday, with John & Ken being distinguished as Barrett’s top afternoon show in a major market for the year.

The honor helped KFI sweep Barrett’s daypart awards for its major market morning, mid-day and afternoon shows.

In mid-markets, Hammer & Nigel of Cincinnati’s WLW (700 AM) grabbed the honor for the top afternoon show for 2022.