A cast member of the syndicated “Bob & Tom Show” was the victim of an attempted homicide over the weekend, according to a local television report.

On Sunday, Indianapolis NBC affiliate WTHR (Channel 13) said Ron Sexton was targeted by a gunman who fired at least nine times into his rental car.

Sexton goes by the name Donnie Baker on the syndicated Cumulus show, which originates in Indianapolis. In an interview with WTHR, Sexton said he believes he knows the identity of the shooting suspect.

“Last night, it came to a head with me all of a sudden pulling up to a red light and seeing him in my blind spot on my driver’s side, and he pulled a weapon…I didn’t hear anything. I felt glass. I felt glass on my face, on my ears, everything,” Sexton told the station.

Local police are still attempting to locate the shooting suspect. There have been no leads and no arrests in the case, WTHR said.