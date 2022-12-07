WE WANT YOUR BLAST FROM THE PAST PHOTOS

This is Doug Quick at the control board of WTIM in Taylorville, Illinois in 1977, and at the IGM Automation of sister station WEEE-FM. Reach out to Doug by e-mail at [email protected]
Lived in South FLA in the early 70s and stayed locked to SHE!
Congratulation! We are comeback?
“She’s only rock n roll”
They were a good listen in south Florida!
My favorite station growing up!