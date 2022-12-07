WE WANT YOUR BLAST FROM THE PAST PHOTOS

By
Radio Ink
-
4

This is Doug Quick at the control board of WTIM in Taylorville, Illinois in 1977, and at the IGM Automation of sister station WEEE-FM. Reach out to Doug by e-mail at [email protected]

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to [email protected]. Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

4 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here