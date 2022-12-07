Judiciary Committee Moves AMFA to House Floor

The House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of moving the American Music Fairness Act out of Committee and onto the House floor for a full vote. The bill, if enacted into law, would require radio stations to pay artists to play their music. The Bill is not expected to be approved by the current Congress.

The Judiciary Committee moved the Bil out of Committee by a voice vote so it was impossible to tell which members voted against it. In response to the move NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt said, “NAB thanks the members of the House Judiciary Committee who voted against the AMFA today, and the more than 250 members of Congress – including a majority of the House of Representatives – that support a resolution opposing this new performance royalty on local radio. These lawmakers understand that AMFA will harm local broadcasters and audiences around the country, undermine our ability to serve their communities and ultimately fail artists by leading to less music airplay. Broadcasters urge the recording industry to join us in serious discussions instead of using the few legislative days left in the calendar to pursue divisive legislation that faces broad congressional opposition.”

Radio stations concerned about this Bill may want to check out this page from the NAB HERE. To encourage your local elected officials to support free local radio GO HERE.