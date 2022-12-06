Travis Daily Hired by Cumulus for KUBL

Cumulus Media has hired Travis Daily to serve as its program director for Salt Lake City-area country station KUBL (93.3 FM, The Bull).

Daily comes to Cumulus from Beasley Media Group’s Tampa stations, where he worked as operations manager. He was also the program director for Tampa-based country station WQYK (95.5 FM).

“We cast the net far and wide to find the type of person that loves a competitive battle, thinks strategically, and knows how to have fun,” Patrick Reedy, the regional vice president and market manager for Cumulus Salt Lake City, said on Tuesday. “We hit the trifecta with Travis.”

“Finding just the right candidate to guide the evolution of 93.3 The Bull has been an exhaustive search,” Chris Hoffman, the operations manager for Cumulus Salt Lake City, said. “In Travis Daily, we found everything we were looking for. I can’t wait for him to get started”

“The quality of people you work with is very important. Getting the chance to join a team that includes Patrick Reedy, Chris Hoffman, John Dimick and Brian Philips is not only beyond exciting, but humbling that they would trust me to be the new PD of KUBL,” Daily said in a statement. “I’m glad to be headed back to the mountains and to the West, where I belong.”