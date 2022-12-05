‘Michael Talks to Errybody’ Lands at iHeart

iHeartMedia’s podcast division has teamed up with veteran comedian Michael Colyar for a new conversational show called “Michael Talks to Errybody”

The show will feature thoughtful and thought-provoking conversations with big names in entertainment, including YouTube personality T.S. Madison, athlete Mike Tyson, actress Regina King and more.

“In today’s society and political climate, people need laughs and a positive outlet,” Colyar said in a statement on Monday. “Conversations often help us unfold into our greatest selves and ‘Michael Talks to Errbody’ is 30 minutes of conversation filled with laughter, enlightenment and feel-goodness.”

The first episode of the new podcast is available to stream HERE and on all popular podcast platforms.