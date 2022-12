Emmis Communications CEO Jeff Smulyan made an appearance on the Media Insultant podcast to discuss his new book, “Never Ride a Roller Coaster Upside Down: The Ups, Downs, and Reinvention of an Entrepreneur.”

Podcast hosts Jackson Weaver and Keith Samuels spoke with Smulyan about his five-decade career in the media business, as well as the various anecdotes in his new book.

To listen to the episode, go HERE.