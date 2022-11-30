Radio Station Sales Director

Exciter Media is a fast growing, family owned small business with three stations in Alamogordo, New Mexico—Coyote Country, Stealth Classic Rock, and Alamo Sports + Talk. Our business values family, hard work, and giving back to the community. We are looking for the perfect person to join our small team and build the sales team and work environment they’ve always dreamed of as our Sales Director..

This position will use your sales and management experience to develop a team that will work exclusively with local businesses to provide custom advertising solutions and strategies on multiple platforms. The Sales Director will sell multi-media marketing solutions, broadcast and events sales, to corporate and small businesses in and around Alamogordo, New Mexico, while also building the sales team and then managing them. This is a unique opportunity where YOU get to build your team in a flexible work environment in a wonderful town and help us make sales, but also connections in the community.

Key Responsibilities:

• Create and implement a local direct sales plan to meet goals with an emphasis on customer focused selling for multimedia marketing solutions, broadcast and event sales.

• Consistently meet or exceed sales goals.

• Build and develop strong business relationships focusing on long term relationships.

• Accurately set sales goals, generate forecast reports and prepare annual budgets/strategic plans.

• Track sales inventory to maximize revenue.

• Meet with clients to present compelling plans and ensure client satisfaction while providing a quality level of customer service.

• Work with station employees (on air talent, managers) to maximize revenue opportunities.

• Develop a team of sales professionals and oversee leads and client lists to maximize time selling.

• Foster a positive selling environment that reinforces teamwork and professionalism.

• Community involvement (willingness to join local organizations to make contacts and promote Exciter Media within the community at large)

Key Qualifications:

• Great problem solving skills, analytical abilities, and a strong business acumen.

• Understanding of the local market, marketing concepts, and digital media marketing.

• An organized, self-starter committed to their own professional growth as well as their team’s.

• Strong verbal and written communication skills.

• Experience in driving revenue.

• Experience recruiting and building a sales team.

• Proven track record of leading a team to consistently achieve revenue goals.

• Creative and flexible with a positive attitude and ability to motivate others to achieve success.

• Bachelor’s degree strongly preferred or equivalent work experience.

• Minimum of 3 years’ media sales management experience required, preferably in radio.

• Minimum of 4-6 years’ media sales experience.

• Knowledgeable of Digital products & applications such as: Search Engine Marketing, Audience and Search Retargeting, Social Media Management and Marketing, Digital (Programmatic) Display, Live Chat, Email Marketing

• Knowledge of Excel, Windows, and media software such as WideOrbit, CMG business reports, Media Monitors, and Miller Kaplan X-ray.

Benefits:

Full Time, Flexible Work Schedule (in both timing and location)

Competitive pay with performance based incentives.

Health, dental and vision plans

401k retirement plan

2 weeks vacation

A positive work environment focusing on collaboration to ensure what’s best for you and the company.

Please email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]