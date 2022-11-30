Free Webinar From Xperi Next Week

The webinar is set for 12PM Eastern Monday, December 5th. Xperi will unveil new benefits to broadcasters with their DTS AutoStage global hybrid radio solution that now gives access to radio analytics and audience insights.

The webinar will be hosted by Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan. Joining Ed on will beXperi’s Joe D’Angelo, SVP of Global Radio and Broadcast Audio and Westwood One Chief Insights Officer Pierre Bouvard.