More Speakers Announced for 2023 BSM Summit

Four more speakers have been announced for Barrett Sports Media’s 2023 BSM Summit in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, Barrett Media President Jason Barrett announced the following have been added to the event’s lineup of speakers:

Mina Kimes , ESPN on-air talent and NFL Live analyst,

, ESPN on-air talent and NFL Live analyst, Bruce Gilbert , senior vice president of sports at Cumulus Media and Westwood One,

, senior vice president of sports at Cumulus Media and Westwood One, Mitch Rosen , program director at WSCR (670 AM, The Score) and vice president of BetQL Network, and

, program director at WSCR (670 AM, The Score) and vice president of BetQL Network, and Stacey Kauffman, the regional vice president of Audacy’s station group in San Francisco and Sacramento.

“I recently had the chance to chat with Mina on a podcast, and she was fantastic,” Barrett said on Wednesday. “Her

intellect, wit, football acumen, and likability contribute to her success in the business and having her in the

building to share her insights and experiences with the rest of the sports media industry will be a real treat.”

“I’m equally excited to welcome back two of the sharpest minds in sports radio, Bruce Gilbert and Mitch

Rosen, and introduce Stacey Kauffman to the Summit crowd for the first time” Barrett continued. “If you

work in the sports media industry and value making connections, celebrating those who create impact, and

learning about the business from folks who have experienced success, failure, and everything in between,

the Summit is worth your time.”

Excited to have @minakimes @brucegilbert14 @MitchRosen670 & @staceykauffman joining us in LA this March for the 2023 BSM Summit. More still to come but looking forward to having all 4 of these smart, talented people in the room with us. https://t.co/rgHwi1ybIe — Jason Barrett (@sportsradiopd) November 23, 2022

All told, nearly two dozen speakers have been announced for the event so far.

Barrett Sports will hold a Black Friady Sale on tickets. Additionally, a special rate will be announced soon for college students. For more information on the show and tickets, visit BSMSummit.com.