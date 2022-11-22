Zimmer Marketing is looking to hire a Broadcast Engineer for our 6 station cluster in Joplin, Missouri. This is a very rare opening with a company with a track record of success in a growing market that offers very affordable cost of living.

Experience preferred with the following:

SBE Certification is a plus, CPBE level preferred

FM broadcast transmitters (both tube and solid state)

AM broadcast transmitters (both tube and solid state)

AM directional antenna systems

Digital and analog STL systems

HD Radio transmission systems

Broadcast play-out/automation systems (Wide Orbit preferred)

Work closely with General Manager and department managers to ensure station objectives are being met

Benefits:

Excellent benefits including a 401K, medical packages including optional dental and vision.

Supplemental Insurance policies available

Vacation time

Illness time

Ongoing training and support

Relocation Assistance

NOTE: The job description contains basic requirements for the position and is not intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

Job requires adaptability, enthusiasm, initiative, and a positive approach to problem solving. Must enjoy working with people and assisting staff with technical support issues.

Please submit cover letter, resume, and contact information for at least two professional references along with your application.

Learn more about the job at https://zimmermarketing.com/