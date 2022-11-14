CMG Promotes Two for Houston, Orlando Group

Cox Media Group (CMG) says it has promoted two executives to lead the company’s radio clusters in Houston and Orlando.

Stephanie Callihan has been appointed vice president and market manager of CMG’s Houston radio group, while J.C. Campese is taking on the same role at CMG’s Orlando group.

Callihan has been with the company since last year, when she joined as director of sales in Houston. Before working for CMG, she worked for several competitors, including Audacy, iHeartMedia and Citadel.

“My journey to CMG has been a great one, and each step of the way has equipped me with the exact set of skills I need to lock arms and win with this outstanding team,” Callihan said in a statement.

Campese has worked for CMG since 2000. He served in various roles with the company, including digital sales manager, general sales manager and director of sales in Orlando.

“I’ve had the pleasure of serving a diverse portfolio of audiences and organizations and look forward to bringing those experiences forward in my new role with CMG,” Campese said in a statement.

“We are excited to tap into our amazing internal CMG leadership talent and announce the promotions of JC

and Stephanie,” Rob Babin, the executive vice president of CMG Radio, said on Monday. “J.C. and Stephanie have a fantastic range of experiences and talents that will make a positive impact on CMG and our talented teams in Orlando and Houston. I look forward to the difference they’ll make as CMG continues to evolve to meet the needs of our listeners, clients, and our communities.”