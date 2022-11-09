Warshaw To Chair RAB Board

The Radio Advertising Bureau held its Fall Board of Directors meeting in Chicago earlier this month and approved a new slate of officers and directors. Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw takes over as Chair. Here’s a look at the entire slate of officers…

Newly Elected Officers:

Chair: Jeff Warshaw, chief executive officer, Connoisseur Media

Vice Chair: Erik Hellum, COO, Townsquare Media

Finance Chair: Sabina Widmann, President, regional general manager, TelevisaUnivision

Secretary: Mike Dowdle, EVP of business affairs at Bonneville International

Immediate Past Chair: Mike Hulvey, CEO at Neuhoff Media

“I am proud to serve as the RAB Chair and further support the organization and the industry as we continue to advocate for radio” said Jeff Warshaw, chief executive officer, Connoisseur Media and chair, RAB Board of Directors.

Joining the RAB board of directors are David Bevins, Connoisseur Media, Felipe Chávez, Bustos Media, Julie Koehn, Lenawee Broadcasting Company and Kevin Perry, Perry Publishing & Broadcasting. Jonathan Brewster of El Dorado Broadcasters will be rejoining the board.

Exiting the board are Keith Lawless, formerly at Cox Media Group, Art Rowbotham, Hall Communications, Inc., Jeff Smulyan, Emmis Communications and Pat Walsh, Emmis Communications.