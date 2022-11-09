Guaranty Media is currently on the hunt for its next News Talk Radio star!

Talk 107.3 is looking for a News Talk Show Host.

Our next team member will be responsible for creating and executing live and local conversations on the issues that matter most to our community. We’re looking for someone with a wide skill that will make Talk 107.3 shine via all delivery methods: on air & video, online, and on the street, all while being a positive influence & role model not just on the air but in the hallways as well.

Experienced individuals who are interested, please send your resumes to [email protected]

Daily activities include but not limited to:

• Live radio broadcasts

• Network & local commercial production

• Social media engagement

• Station imaging

• Live appearances

• Content creation and execution

• Event and station promotion

Required Skills and Qualifications:

• Strong written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills

• Create and execute compelling content

• Networking

• Organization skills

• Time management skills

• Ability to learn and adapt quickly

• Teamwork skills

• Highly self-motivated

• Ability to multitask and work efficiently and effectively to meet required deadlines

Benefits Offered:

• Competitive 401k retirement matching

• Medical, dental and vision insurance plus enrollment in our wellness program

• Short-term and long-term Disability and life insurance

• Paid Time Off and Holidays

• Paid day of service for a non-profit of your choice

Guaranty Media provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training.