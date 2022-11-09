LABF’s Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts in New York

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) in partnership with the International Radio & Television Society (IRTS) will hold the Giants of Broadcasting & Electronics Art event in New York City.

The event is scheduled to take place Tuesday, November 15 at Gotham Hall, 1356 Broadway, starting at 11:30 a.m.

The Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts event is a celebration of distinguished individuals who have been the creators, innovators, journalists, leaders, performers and producers in broadcasting and the electronic arts over the last century.

This year’s Giants of Broadcasting Honorees include:

Bob Pittman , Chairman & CEO, iHeartMedia

, Chairman & CEO, iHeartMedia Adam Symson , President & CEO, E.W. Scripps Company

, President & CEO, E.W. Scripps Company Deborah A. McDermott , CEO, Standard Media Group

, CEO, Standard Media Group Sean McManus , Chairman, CBS Sports

, Chairman, CBS Sports S. Epatha Merkerson , Emmy-Winning Actress, Chicago Med and Law & Order

, Emmy-Winning Actress, Chicago Med and Law & Order Pete Williams , Justice Correspondent (retired), NBC News

, Justice Correspondent (retired), NBC News Fareed Zakaria , CNN anchor, author and newspaper columnist

, CNN anchor, author and newspaper columnist Julia Child, TV chef (posthumous award)

A limited number of tickets are still available for the event. For more information, visit the event’s website HERE.