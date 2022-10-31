Send Us Your Oldie But Goodie

Thanks to Gary Grainger who shared this classic radio photo which was three hours and thirty six minutes into WSHE’s (Miami) inaugural broadcast back in October of 1971. Dennis Lane is seated with Grainger who was the PD at the time.

