Market Manager

One of radio’s growing companies has a great opportunity to manage one of its market clusters in the southeastern United States.

You must have a minimum of 5-7 years of sales management or general management experience. You should embrace the challenge of recruiting, building and training a sales force that creates ideas using all broadcast, digital and NTR assets, not just spots and dots.

You understand the importance of managing collections, sales and operations. Moreover you will be responsible for maintaining superior programming and engineering while being integrally involved in the community. This company wants to offer you the opportunity to grow your career as we continue to grow as well.

This company is old school. We believe in supporting management to achieve goals. Bonus plans, benefits package and relocation expenses included.

WE fully support all EEOC directives

Respond confidentially to: [email protected]

EOE.