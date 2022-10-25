This role is on-site in Bentonville, AR. We are open to relocation to Bentonville from anywhere in the U.S. and can provide a relocation assistance package.

Are you an experienced radio producer with a wealth of knowledge in the music and media space and a passion for current events and trends? Are you inspired by influencing a broad and sizable audience of up to 150M listeners a week? Rockbot is seeking a curious, empathetic and skilled Radio Producer to join our national radio team in Bentonville, Arkansas.

This is an exciting opportunity to work in a fast-paced and creative environment, interacting with multiple stakeholders, generating compelling content that reaches a massive audience. You’ll bring exceptional attention to detail, organization, and expertise in audio production and script writing.

The Rockbot team helps businesses, brands, and places succeed by empowering them to deliver better customer experiences and build stronger connections through media in real-world spaces. We are technologists, music lovers, and content creators all focused on producing the most amazing customer experience possible – and we’re having a great time doing it!

Please apply at the following link: https://boards.greenhouse.io/rockbot/jobs/4694123004