Over 9,500 Attend NAB New York

According to the NAB, the preliminary registered attendance at their New York show at the Javits Center this week was 9,576. The show floor featured 245 exhibitors.

“The turnout for NAB Show New York reinforces the power of our brand and the value of in-person trade shows,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “We are incredibly thankful to our exhibitors, speakers, partners and attendees for making this event a success, and we are excited to build on the momentum leading into NAB Show in Las Vegas.”