SMG Epands Conservative Programing In Miami

Salem Media Group has entered into an agreement to purchase the assets of two Miami radio stations. The transaction with Fenix Broadcasting Corporation and co-owned WRHC Broadcasting Corporation, Salem will purchase the assets of WWFE AM 670 and its FM translator on 103.1 (W276DV) along with WRHC AM 1550 and its FM translator on 98.7 (W254DV).

“From this nation’s early days its voices of freedom spoke loudly and were heard. This is one reason we are a true democracy, and not a totalitarian regime. At a time when the voices of freedom in Spanish-language programming are threatened, it is our duty to step up and serve the South Florida audience. For over four decades Salem Media Group has provided a platform for conservative voices on-air, and now online, and in print. Now we will do the same for South Florida’s Spanish-speaking community as well, as we add leading Spanish-speaking voices of freedom to our lineup.”

The recent passing of Fenix Broadcasting’s President and Founder Jorge Rodriguez, Sr. makes this effort even more timely as we work to build upon the broadcast legacy that he and his wife Ana, and son Jorge, Jr. have created. Jorge Sr.’s passionate fight for freedom defined his operation of WWFE AM 670 ‘La Poderosa’ and WRHC AM 1550 ‘Cadena Azul.’ We are grateful to be entrusted with these legendary stations as a platform for our new Spanish-language conservative programming.”

The stations currently broadcast Spanish-language formats and it is Salem’s intent to continue broadcasting in Spanish post-closing.