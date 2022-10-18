General/Sales Manager

If you have a reason to be in the Evansville, Ind/Owensboro, Ky area and if you are a “selling manager”, Cromwell Media may have a great position for you to step up for a retiring GM. Owensboro is a wonderful community on the Ohio River with easy access to Nashville and Louisville. Not a turnaround, but a turn-up. Small staff. Needs a selling leader with solid business experience and digital knowledge to move forward. We have 8 formats including: Classic Country, Classic Rock, Rock, JACK, ESPN Sports, News Talk, Urban, Oldies). This is a position where you can make a difference and see it. This is not a position for a “behind the desk, ratings or transactional” seller. It is a “roll up your sleeves, serve the community, be a leader, get the job done” position like is always appreciated in a smaller community of 100,000. Base plus bonus and good benefits for the right person.
Candidate must be community involved and be able to lead by example. Tell us your ties to Western Kentucky/Southern Indiana and we will respond.
E-Mail Resume to: [email protected]