SMG Expanding In Miami

Salem Media Group has entered into an agreement with Actualidad Media Group to purchase the assets of WMYM AM 990 and its translator on FM 98.7 (W254DT). Salem owns Spanish-language radio stations in Dallas, in Portland and Denver.

“Salem is beginning a new chapter in Miami as we expand our conservative and family themed programming to the Spanish-language audience,” said Edward Atsinger, Executive Chairman. ” Miami is an obvious market for this expansion, and we’re excited to add great signals like WMYM AM 990 and FM 98.7 to our portfolio.”

“Actualidad will continue to own and operate our other South Florida stations, WURN AM 1040, translator FM 103.9 ‘Actualidad Radio’ (Spanish News/Talk) and WURN FM 107.1 ‘Exitos’ (Spanish Contemporary Music) and WLVJ AM 1020,” said Adib Eden, Group President. “We remain committed to our audience, our advertisers, and our community.”

The transaction has been filed with the FCC and both parties anticipate closing around the beginning of 2023.